Imran Khan orders pursuing references against PTI turncoats

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has ordered pursuing disqualification references against PTI turncoats, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan issued the directives during an important session in Lahore today which was attended by former provincial law minister Basharat Raja and Samiullah Chaudhry.

Basharat Raja briefed the premier regarding the current political situation of Punjab. They also exchanged views on the strategy of the Islamabad march.

Khan directed the leaders of the session to pursue disqualification references against PTI turncoats.

On April 28, it emerged that 26 dissident Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are likely to be deseated in Punjab.

Sources said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin its action from May 6 regarding the PTI turncoats, whereas, the no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly’s Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is also expected to be failed.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) faced new trouble after filing a no-trust motion against the Punjab Assembly’s speaker.

PML-N will now require 186 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly to make the no-trust motion successful, whereas, the deseating of the PTI turncoats will reduce the PML-N’s numbers to 171.

