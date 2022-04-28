Noor Alam Khan: ECP reserves verdict on jurisdiction of disqualification reference

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved a verdict on the jurisdiction of a disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) dissident Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) of the election commission conducted the hearing of the disqualification reference against 20 dissident PTI MNAs today.

During the hearing, Noor Alam Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar appeared before the ECP and raised objections over the disqualification reference with the reference to Article 63-A1.

The counsel argued that the ECP could not hear the disqualification reference due to the non-appointment of its members on the vacant seats, whereas, the court had already given a verdict that a full bench can decide on a disqualification reference. He added that the incomplete bench is a legal issue.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Faisal Chaudhry argued that it was an irresponsible move of the Parliament not to complete the election commission’s appointments, whereas, Article 218 gives special powers to the institution.

The counsel argued that ECP’s quorum is comprised of three members and it is an unconstitutional step to raise questions over the jurisdiction of the ECP actions in the case. He added that ECP has powers to decide on disqualification references.

Later, the election commission reserved a verdict on the jurisdiction of the ECP regarding the disqualification reference against Noor Alam Khan.

Moreover, the CEC has decided to club disqualification cases of 20 dissident PTI MNAs and give the verdict within 30 days. It may be noted here that the former National Assembly (NA) speaker had sought de-seating of its 20 turncoats in his disqualification references sent to the ECP.

