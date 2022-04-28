‘Planted agent’: ECP takes notice of Imran Khan’s anti-CEC remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took notice of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and the election body, ARY News reported.

The election commission has sought a record of Imran Khan’s speech from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) he made in Peshawar on Tuesday (April 26) at the workers’ convention.

The electoral body has also sought a record of statements made by others PTI lawmakers including Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Ejaz Chauhdry during the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected an impression being created that decisions in the commission are being taken by an individual and said that since January 2020, the decisions are taken unanimously.

In a handout issued by the ECP, it said that the election commission is a constitutional institution and takes decisions as per the Constitution and rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja of being a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agent.

While addressing PTI Parliamentarians in Peshawar, former prime minister Imran Khan accused the ECP CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and working for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI chairman also demanded Sikandar Sultan Raja to immediately step down as ECP chief.

