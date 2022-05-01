Imran Khan, others booked in separate case in Attock

ATTOCK: After Faisalabad, a case was registered against the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and others in Attock over the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

A case has also been registered against Imran Khan and others at New Airport police station in Attock for disrespecting the sanctity of the holy place.

Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Sheikh Rashid and others have been named in the case.

Earlier, a case was registered in Faisalabad against more than 150 people including Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill.

The case has been registered against the suspects at the Madina Town Police Station in Faisalabad on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Naeem.

Those nominated in the case include former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-special assistant to the prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, National Assembly former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Aneel Mussarat, a British-Pakistani businessman, and others. Two separate groups, a 150-member group from Pakistan and another group from London, had been sent to Saudi Arabia, who harassed Pakistani pilgrims and stopped them from performing their religious rituals at Masjid-e-Nabawi, read the FIR.

