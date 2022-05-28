Imran Khan, Qureshi and others PTI leaders booked in 16 cases

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and several former federal ministers have been booked in 16 cases under the charges of attacking policemen and vandalizing government properties during Azadi March towards Islamabad.

As per details, the cases were registered against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Khurram Nawaz, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur and others.

Moreover, 200 unknown PTI workers have also been booked in the cases registered at PS Karachi Company, Aabpara PS, Tarnol, Kohsar, PS Ramana, Secretariat, Lohi Bheer and others.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday got protective bail from Islamabad High Court in a case registered in Jhelum over Azadi Long March.

Bail pleas of Fawad Chaudhry and Faraz Chaudhry were taken by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah. The PTI leaders were booked by Jhelum police for leading the Azadi March convoy from the area on May 25.

According to FIR, the long march participants damaged state property and pelted stones on police officials performing duties in Jhelum.

