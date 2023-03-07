‘Imran Khan ousted by CIA for opposing US drone campaign’

LONDON: Former British Ambassador Craig Murray has alleged that US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) deposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as prime minister for opposing United States drone campaign, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former British Ambassador said that the former premier was ousted for his opposition to the US drone campaign “operating within and from Pakistan”.

The CIA’s deposing of Imran Khan as Prime Minister, for his opposition to the US drone campaign operating within and from Pakistan, is probably the most under-reported story of the last couple of years. — Craig Murray – (@CraigMurrayOrg) March 5, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

Following the resignation of the NA speaker and deputy speaker, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq as a panel of the chairman of the house chaired the proceedings on the matter.

