IHC to hear PTI founder’s parole plea tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled a hearing on a petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, seeking the parole release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the hearing will take place tomorrow, despite several objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.

The petition was filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, citing the current national circumstances as the basis for requesting temporary release of Imran Khan.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar is set to preside over the hearing.

As per the Registrar’s Office, the petition carries multiple procedural flaws. One key objection is that the plea was not filed by the affected individual himself.

The office questioned how such relief could be requested on behalf of someone else. Another major issue raised was that the PTI founder Imran Khan, whose parole is being sought, was not made a party in the petition.

Moreover, the Registrar pointed out that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), under whose case the Imran Khan is convicted, was also not included as a party in the plea. Additionally, the petition lacks complete addresses of the respondents mentioned.

Earlier, the Registrar’s Office had instructed the petitioner to rectify these objections and refile the application. Despite these unresolved issues, the case has now been scheduled for hearing tomorrow, with the objections still attached.

On May 9, 2025, Ali Amin Gandapur, filed a constitutional petition in IHC, seeking the release of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on parole in all cases against him.

Gandapur filed the petition through his counsels, Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, arguing that the current national security situation in Pakistan warrants extraordinary measures.

He highlighted the threat posed by unprovoked aggression from the Modi-led Indian government, including a series of drone attacks on various cities, which, according to Gandapur, have put Imran Khan’s life at risk.

In his petition, Gandapur claimed that during Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister, relations between Pakistan and India soured significantly, with Khan openly challenging the policies of Modi’s government.

He asserted that Modi had repeatedly been embarrassed by Imran Khan on both national and international platforms, especially on issues of great importance to Pakistan.