KP CM moves IHC for PTI founder’s release on parole, citing threat of Indian attack on Adiala

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has filed a constitutional petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, seeking the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on parole in all cases against him.

Gandapur filed the petition through his counsels, Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, arguing that the current national security situation in Pakistan warrants extraordinary measures.

He highlighted the threat posed by unprovoked aggression from the Modi-led Indian government, including a series of drone attacks on various cities, which, according to Gandapur, have put Imran Khan’s life at risk.

In his petition, Gandapur pointed out that during Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister, relations between Pakistan and India soured significantly, with Khan openly challenging the policies of Modi’s government. He emphasized that Modi had repeatedly been embarrassed by Imran Khan on both national and international platforms, especially on issues of great importance to Pakistan.

Read More: Pakistan rejects Indian fabricated claims of attacks on IIOJK

“Imran Khan is seen by Modi as India’s biggest enemy, one who is capable of leading Pakistan to unprecedented heights. This fact is enough to see that Modi would also eye Central Jail Adiala as a potential target to take out Imran Khan and leave the Pakistani nation in further disarray,” he said.

Gandapur stressed that PTI founder’s release is critical to foster national unity, engage his millions of supporters in Pakistan and abroad, and amplify Pakistan’s stance against Indian aggression on the world stage.

The Chief Minister assured the court that Imran Khan would comply with all parole conditions, including supervision, regular reporting, and abstention from any unlawful activities.

Gandapur also mentioned that previously an application was submitted to the Secretary of the Home Department of Punjab regarding Imran Khan’s parole, but had yet to receive a response.

The petition further argued that PTI founder’s prolonged detention endangered his health, noting his exemplary conduct in prison with no violations of the rules. Gandapur contended that parole serves as a constitutional remedy to prevent arbitrary detention.