Pakistan rejects Indian fabricated claims of attacks on IIOJK

Security sources have categorically rejected reports in the Indian media alleging Pakistani attacks on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming them as white lies aimed at misleading the international community.

The false narratives are being spread to create the impression that Pakistan has launched an assault on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“These fabricated stories are designed to provide India with a pretext to continue its aggression against Pakistan,” the sources said

They added that the reports lack any truth and are entirely baseless.

“There is no credibility to these concocted claims,” they added, accusing India of using disinformation to justify its recent military misadventure, including missile and drone strikes on Pakistani territory.

In a presser earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry categorically dismissed India’s allegations that Pakistan launched attacks on 15 locations across Indian territory on midnight of May 7 and 8, labeling the claims as “utterly false.

The DG ISPR warned that Pakistan’s response, when it comes on a time and place of its own choice, will be unmistakable. “When Pakistan strikes, the Indian media won’t need to spin stories—the whole world will know,” the DG ISPR vowed.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India has claimed that Pakistan fired 15 projectiles, all of which were neutralized by Indian air defenses. However, the DG ISPR mocked these assertions, pointing out India’s failure to protect its own aircraft.

“If India claims it neutralized 15 projectiles, why couldn’t it save its own five jets from being shot down by the Pakistan Air Force?” he asked, referring to downing five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighters, one MiG-29, and one SU-30 by Pakistan Air Force.