PM Imran Khan likely to meet PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi during his day-long visit to Lahore on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the schedule, the prime minister will spend a busy day in Lahore tomorrow and a meeting between him and Pervaiz Elahi is on the cards.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also meet the premier, who would also hold several meetings regarding the provincial government and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

A day after a meeting between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers, PML-Q leader and Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi said Monday they are political people and welcome whoever comes to their home.

Speaking at an international symposium regarding hydro-power, he conveyed what is being dubbed a “clear message” to Prime Minister Imran Khan who was in attendance at the event.

“We are political people and have relationships. It is our duty to meet with people and whoever comes to our home, we welcome him,” the PML-Q leader said, indirectly referring to yesterday’s meeting between the Chaudhry brothers and Shehbaz Sharif.

Pointing to PM Khan, Elahi said, “We have a relationship with you, which is meant to be maintained.”

Addressing the event later, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has complete trust in the Chaudhry brothers.

Comments