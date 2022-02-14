Did PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi convey a ‘clear message’ to PM Khan?

ISLAMABAD: A day after a meeting between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers, PML-Q leader and Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi said Monday they are political people and welcome whoever comes to their home.

Speaking at an international symposium regarding hydro-power, he conveyed what is being dubbed a “clear message” to Prime Minister Imran Khan who was in attendance at the event.

“We are political people and have relationships. It is our duty to meet with people and whoever comes to our home, we welcome him,” the PML-Q leader said, indirectly referring to yesterday’s meeting between the Chaudhry brothers and Shehbaz Sharif.

Pointing to PM Khan, Elahis said, “We have a relationship with you, which is meant to be maintained.”

Addressing the event later, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has complete trust in the Chaudhry brothers.

Taking a swipe at Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, he said, “those who are worried now came to realise that they should inquire after [PML-Q chief] Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health.” He lauded Chaudhry Shujaat’s political acumen and maintained that the PTI didn’t fret over the opposition leaders’ recent meetings.

