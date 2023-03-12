Imran Khan postpones rally in Lahore after govt imposes Section 144

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan called off his election rally in Lahore after the Punjab interim government imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: “It seems again that Section 144 has been imposed illegally solely on the PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore.”

“Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM and police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections,” said the former prime minister.

“Election schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on pol activity? I AM TELLING ALL PTI WORKERS NOT TO FALL INTO THIS TRAP. Hence we have postponed the rally till tomorrow,” Imran Khan added.

to file more sham FIRs against PTI ldrshp & workers & to use as pretext for postponing elections. Elec Schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on pol activity? I AM TELLING ALL PTI WORKERS NOT TO FALL INTO THIS TRAP. Hence we have postponed rally till tomorrow. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 12, 2023

Talking to media outside Zaman Park, PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party has decided to hold election rally in Lahore tomorrow (Monday). He also urged ECP to hear PTI’s petition on an urgent basis and order caretaker govt to lift “illegal” Section 144 in Lahore.

CEC convenes meeting

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has convened a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday to discuss Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against the imposition of Section 144 which prohibits any rallies and public gatherings in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, the electoral watchdog said the meeting will be held at 10:30 am tomorrow.

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان

اسلام آباد

12 مارچ، 2023 پنجاب حکومت کی طرف سے دفعہ 144 کے نفاذ اور الیکشن ریلیوں پر پابندی کے حوالے سے پی ٹی آئی کے ڈاکٹر بابر اعوان اور ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد کی درخواستوں پر چیف الیکشن کمشنر نے کل ساڑھے 10 بجے کمیشن کا اہم اجلاس طلب کرلیا ہے۔ #ECP — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) March 12, 2023

PTI challenges Section 144

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday challenged the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore by the caretaker Punjab govt ahead of its scheduled rally.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally on Sunday (today) in connection with the election campaign, launched for upcoming general elections in Punjab.

The plea was moved by Dr Babar Awan with the ECP on the directions of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. PTI in its plea has urged the ECP to use its power and strike down the imposition of Section 144 in Lhaore by terming it ‘illegal’.

‘No ban on political activities’

On the other hand, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that no ban had been imposed on political activities in the city.

“All political parties are freely allowed to campaign,” he tweeted.

There is NO Ban on political activities. All political parties are freely allowed to campaign. We have restricted Rallies and Political activities for today as we have PSL Cricket Match, team movements and Marathon in Lahore which were all planned and announced much in advance — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) March 12, 2023

It may be noted that the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, while sources claimed that Punjab Rangers have also been summoned to maintain law and order.

