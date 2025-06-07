Barrister Gohar terms THIS date crucial for PTI founder’s bail

BUNER: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar, expressed confidence that the party’s founder Imran Khan will secure bail, emphasizing that June 11 is a crucial date in this regard, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Gohar extended Eid greetings to all Pakistanis, Palestinian brothers, and soldiers fighting at the borders.

He noted that this will be the fourth Eid celebrated without Imran Khan’s presence, yet his ideology continues to guide the party.

Gohar announced that PTI will collaborate with opposition parties to launch a movement, which will be led by the party’s “pattern-in-chief” from jail.

He urged opposition parties to join PTI for the sake of the country’s survival and security. Gohar also revealed that a strategy for the upcoming budget has been finalized, with a significant press conference scheduled for June 9.

Addressing the detention of Bushra Bibi, he claimed she is being held in jail without any charges to pressure the PTI founder.

Gohar firmly stated that no deals will be made for the founder’s release and dismissed rumors of internal rifts within PTI, asserting the party’s unity.

It is important to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier postponed the hearing of petitions requesting the suspension of sentences for former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million Pound Al-Qadir Trust case until June 11.

The adjournment came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested additional time to prepare its arguments. The case was heard by Acting IHC Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.

On the other hand, Imran Khan also announced country-wide protest movement against the government.

The PTI senator clarified that the protest movement will not be centered in Islamabad but will span across Pakistan.

He stated that Imran Khan feels “pushed against the wall” with no options left but to take to the streets, saying that the former prime minister will issue all directives for the movement from jail.

Senator Zafar revealed that he has been tasked by the PTI founder to develop a detailed plan for the protest movement, which he will present during their next meeting.

