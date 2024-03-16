PTI founder okays candidates for Senate elections

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has okayed party’s candidates for the Senate elections scheduled to take place on April 2.

According to details, the incarcerated PTI founder okayed the names of Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Irfan Saleem, Khurram Zeeshan and Azhar Mashwani from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Senate general seats.

Azam Swati and Irshad Hussain will be PTI’s candidates for Senate technocrat seats from KP, while Ayesha Banu and Rubina Naz will be candidates for Senate reserved seats.

From Punjab, PTI founder Imran Khan okayed the names of Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari as the party’s candidates for general seats. PTI Lahore President Dr Yasmin Rashid and Sanam Javed will be the party’s candidates for technocrat and women-reserved seats from Punjab, respectively.

Senate elections on 48 vacant seats will be held on April 2 in the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies.

According to the schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers till Saturday (today).

March 19th has been fixed for scrutiny of the nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on March 26th while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 27th March.