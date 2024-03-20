PTI founder, Qureshi, others acquitted in two cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, AML chief, Sheikh Rasheed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been acquitted in two cases registered against them at Bhara Kahu police station.

The reserved verdict was announced by Judicial Magistrate Suhaib Bilal. According to verdict, PTI founder Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saifullah Niazi, Aamir Mahmood Kiani, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Javed and Shireen Mazari have been acquitted in the Bhara Kahu police station case.

The judicial magistrate reserved its verdict after the completion of arguments from both sides on Tuesday.

Earlier, the District and Session Court of Islamabad acquitted the PTI founder, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed and others in a protest and vandalism case.

Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Abid Hussain, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zaheer Khan and others were booked at Tarnol police station on February 26, 2022.

Judicial magistrate Muhammad Shahbir issued the release verdict by accepting their acquittal pleas in the case.

The court judgments mentioned the accused had filed separate acquittal pleas under section 249A of the constitution. The accused can’t be indicted in the case, and an additional trial of the case was a waste of time, the verdict mentioned.