PTI founder summoned in ‘illegal’ nikkah case

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital has summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in ‘illegal’ nikkah case, ARY News reported.  

District and Session Courts Islamabad has issued a written of the hearing into the ‘illegal’ nikkah of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

A one-page written order released by Judge Qudratullah stated that the former first lady Bushra Bibi was granted a day exemption from court appearance and was asked to submit a surety bond worth Rs50,000 to ensure her presence on the next hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, due to a technical fault, the PTI founder was unable to attend the hearing from Adiala Jail on Skype. The order directed the authorities concerned to ensure the video link presence of the former prime minister at the next hearing of the case.

The next hearing of the case will now be on December 18۔

Read more: Witnesses record testimonies in PTI supremo-Bushra Bibi nikkah case

Marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

