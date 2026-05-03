ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fixed for hearing on Monday a petition regarding the closure of the X (formerly Twitter) account of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will preside over the hearing. The Adiala Jail authorities have already submitted their response, while the court has directed other parties to file their replies as well.

Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja is representing Imran Khan in the case. The court had earlier permitted him to meet the former prime minister for consultation; however, the meeting could not take place despite clear court orders.

During the previous hearing in February, the court sought final arguments on the petition and adjourned proceedings until the first week of May. Lawyers Zafarullah Khan and Ali Bukhari appeared before the bench.

Ali Bukhari informed the court that Salman Akram Raja was unwell and could not attend the hearing. The bench also questioned jail authorities over the failure to arrange a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan despite court orders.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court they were ready to present arguments but required access to their client for proper consultation. The bench emphasized the need for clarity on whether responses would be filed by Imran Khan or his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, before proceeding further.

The case is expected to see key developments in Monday’s hearing.

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Meanwhile, Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has voiced serious concerns over his deteriorating health while speaking to the media.

She said Imran Khan’s condition is worsening day by day and urged that he be shifted to Shifa International Hospital in the presence of his family for proper medical care.

Aleema Khan warned that after one eye, there is now a risk of the other eye also being affected. She added that earlier medical improvement following an injection has reportedly reversed, with his condition deteriorating again.

She further alleged that jail authorities are circulating misleading information regarding Imran Khan’s health.