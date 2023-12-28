PTI founder, others found ECP defaulters during scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and other party leaders were found defaulters of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during scrutiny of their nomination papers, ARY News reported.

The ECP has released a list of defaulter candidates, who failed to pay the fine slapped by the electoral body. The list includes the former prime minister and several PTI former ministers including ex-lawmakers.

According to the ECP, 37 candidates were slapped with fines by the ECP over code of conduct violations.

The defaulters’ list includes the former prime minister and PTI founder, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, Kamran Bangash, Taimur Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Ishtiaq Armar, Amjad Afridi and others.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed the concerned returning officers to collect fines from the candidates during scrutiny of their nomination papers.

Pakistan’s electoral body made it clear that those failing to pay the fine will face rejection of their nomination papers.

It is to be noted that the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest general elections 2024 will continue until December 30 (Saturday).

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates will have the option to withdraw by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.