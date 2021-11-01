PM Imran Khan directs PTI cadres to begin preparations for local bodies elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders to start preparations for the local bodies elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister said this while heading a meeting of the PTI’s core committee.

“We will be awarding tickets on merit for the local bodies’ slots,” he said while asking the party leaders to begin preparations for the elections.

The sources detailing the discussion during the meeting said that the meeting also mulled over PTI’s reorganization with Prime Minister Imran Khan also directing the leaders to reach out to the public with the party’s message.

The meeting besides mulling over the local bodies elections also discussed the matters pertaining to the NA-133 Lahore by-election where the nomination papers of the PTI candidates have been rejected by the ECP.

Speaking over the situation following a TLP protest and an agreement with the government, the prime minister said that lawlessness would not have benefited any side and they tried their best to solve the situation peacefully.

“Talks were the only way to move forward,” he said while taking the party leadership into confidence over the TLP matter.

Fawad Chaudhry media briefing

Meanwhile briefing media after the PTI core committee meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that the elections for mayors would be held directly in the Punjab province and the preparations for the local bodies elections are in the final phase.

“We are initiating the process to identify party candidates in districts,” the information minister said.

He further said that the party also discussed the issuance of a show-cause notice from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to him and Azam Swati and demanded the body to withdraw it.

Speaking over rising inflation, Fawad Chaudhry further said that the prime minister would be announcing a package to deal with the matter.

“The inflation is mainly owing to a hike in fuel prices in the international market,” he said adding that they are concerned over the rising fuel prices and plans to deal with it in an efficient manner.

