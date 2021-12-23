PM summons key session to finalise strategy for Punjab LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session to discuss the political situation of Punjab, whereas, a strategy will be finalised for upcoming local government (LG) polls in the province, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan will chair a key session to review the political situation of Punjab, sources told ARY News. He will also hold consultations on upcoming Punjab LG polls.

The premier will be given a briefing over the administrative affairs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab. The participants of the session will also review the investigation report on the LG election results of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan visited Lahore to review preparations regarding upcoming local government elections in the Punjab province.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of PTI senior leaders to discuss the party’s preparations for local government elections in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and SAPM Shahbaz Gill.

During the meeting, the premier directed PTI leaders to start homework and prepare a strategy for local bodies polls in Punjab.

“I will personally monitor party’s preparations for upcoming local government elections in Punjab province,” he told the meeting.

He pointed out that candidates for LG elections in Punjab would be finalised after taking party workers and local leaders into confidence. The prime minister said that all reservations of party workers related to local body elections would be addressed.

