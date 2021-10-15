PM Imran Khan shares image of ‘Rabi ul Awal celebrations’ from Bani Gala home

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday shared a picture showing preparations for Rabi ul Awal celebrations at a mosque in his Bani Gala home, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister shared a photo of lighting at a mosque inside his Bani Gala home from his Twitter handle with a caption: ” Getting prepared for the Rabi ul Awal celebrations.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with full religious zeal and fervor.

Speaking during the meeting, he said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in a befitting manner and the biggest ceremony of Pakistan’s history to celebrate this day will be held in Islamabad.

The prime minister further said that ceremonies will also be organized throughout the country to mark this day. A detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister regarding preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message from his Twitter handle, said that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized almost 1500 years ago that “our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations.”

While citing an edict, he said that Hazrat Ali (RA) emphasized the same in which he said the “work for this world as if you will alive forever and work for here-after as if you will die tomorrow.”

He said that Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations.

