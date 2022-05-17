Imran Khan to address rally in Kohat today

KOHAT: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Kohat district on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The public rally will be held at the new divisional sports stadium, Kohat.

According to MPA Ziaullah Bangash, the rally would be the first-ever meeting of the former prime minister in any district of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said people from across the Kohat division and other districts would attend the public meeting. A 30-feet long and 40-feet wide stage has been set at Kohat stadium for the PTI leadership.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s rally.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI is holding public rallies across the country to mount pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to announce immediate general elections.

PTI had organised power shows in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot, Swabi and other cities since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister.

While addressing a public meeting in Swabi on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had said that the nation will never accept the government of thieves and slaves and reiterated the demand for fresh elections in the country.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS RECORDED VIDEO STATEMENT NAMING ‘CONSPIRATORS’, TO BE RELEASED IF HE IS KILLED

Imran Khan said that they wanted to let the nation elect their rulers for the country. “We will never accept these thieves and slaves at any cost and we only want elections.”

The PTI chairman addressed another public gathering in Swabi today in continuation of his movement against the present government.

Comments