Imran Khan says recorded video statement naming ‘conspirators’, to be released if he is killed

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators, ARY News reported.

“There is a conspiracy to kill me and it was hatched both in a foreign country and in Pakistan, they wish to get rid of me,” Imran Khan told a jam-packed VIP cricket ground.

The PTI chief said that he has recorded a video statement detailing everything, revealing every name behind the conspiracy to oust him and now kill him, and it will be released if he is murdered during this movement.

Imran Khan was of the view that he doesn’t fear death but just wishes that the nation should know its real enemies.

“The nation never knew the names of people behind past conspiracies like Liaquat Ali Khan’s murder, so at least this time, I think the nation should know the names, the real faces (of its enemies),” said Imran Khan.

PTI chief said that the video he has recorded is in a safe place.

‘Nawaz Sharif in Hollywood’

In the opening remarks, the PTI chief deeply criticised the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who he deemed responsible for raising obstacles in PTI’s Sialkot rally.

Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif is such a dishonest man that he never even played cricket without placing his own umpires.

“He (Nawaz Sharif) has never done anything in life with honesty. When he was jailed, he acted as if he is about to die but as soon as he boarded the plane (to London), suddenly he was full of life, this man can even land a role in Hollywood (projects),” said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, while concluding his speech, thanked party leader Usman Dar for standing up to “threats and display of fascism” by Punjab government in disrupting Sialkot rally.

Usman Dar, PTI workers arrested ahead of Sialkot rally

