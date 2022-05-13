Imran Khan’s Sialkot jalsa: PTI denied permission by district administration

SIALKOT: The district administration has rejected to grant permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to organise a public gathering of former premier Imran Khan at Sialkot’s CTI Ground on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Friday

The district administration raised an objection that the PTI organisers did not seek permission from the CTI Ground’s owners for holding its public gathering at the venue in Sialkot.

The admin officials said that permission will not be granted for the public gathering at the private property without the owners’ permission.

The political party has been asked to change the venue of its public gathering from CTI ground to Government Murray College Ground or Sports Gymnasium Pasrur Road.

PTI leader Usman Dar reacted to the Sialkot’s administration for creating hurdles in a peaceful power show on the behest of the ‘unconstitutional’ chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Usman Dar rejected to change the venue of the PTI’s public gathering and directed the activists to reach the CTI ground.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced a series of power shows against the present government after his ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan addressed a massive power show in Mardan today, whereas, he is scheduled to address the next public meeting in Sialkot on Saturday (tomorrow). He had earlier addressed public gatherings in Mianwali on May 6, Jhelum on May 10 and Attock on May 12.

