PM Khan directs re-opening of 83,741 public complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday has directed to reopen 83,741 public complaints filed at Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) against different institutions and departments across the country.

According to Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the concerned officials would be assigned to proceed in these public complaints so that relief can be provided to the masses.

PM Imran Khan has also directed for re-opening of 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was provided to the masses.

Out of these total complaints, 43,351 pertained to 773 federal govt entities which would be re-opened, said PM Office media wing in a press release on Saturday.

Whereas 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions/departments would be re-opened.

At the federal level, the highest number of complaints 3,181 were received against IESCO which would be re-processed, PMDU said.

While at the provincial level, 1,606 complaints related to Punjab Highway, 412 to PDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 874 complaints against KSWP in Sindh and 130 complaints are linked to secondary education in Balochistan.

All steps would be taken to ensure the resolution of public complaints, the press release quoted the PMDU.

