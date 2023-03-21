Imran Khan secures protective bail from LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the plea of Imran Khan seeking protective bail. Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before LHC in person amid tight security.

The first information reports (FIRs) registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital accused the PTI chief and party workers of being involved in attacking police and creating unrest outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad during the hearing of the Toshakhana case on Saturday.

The court while granting protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in cases registered against him at CTD and Golra police stations returned the pleas related to NAB hearings. The pleas should be filed in the relevant accountability courts, the LHC bench remarked.

On Monday, the LHC asked Imran Khan to appear before the court by 2pm for the hearing.

It may be noted that former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday filed pleas with the Lahore High Court seeking protective bail in nine different cases registered against him.

The pleas were moved by the former prime minister through his lawyer Azhar Siddiq.

Khan is facing five cases in Islamabad and four in Punjab’s capital of Lahore.

The former prime minister in his pleas stated that he wants to appear before the investigation team in the FIRs registered against him and pleaded with the LHC to grant him protective bail fearing arrest.

