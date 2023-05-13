Imran Khan reaches Zaman Park after two days of detention

LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at his Zaman Park’s Lahore residence on Saturday after being freed on bail following days of legal drama and nationwide riots over his arrest on corruption charges in Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

Khan was arrested during a routine court appearance on Tuesday, triggering violent clashes in several cities between his supporters and law enforcement agencies.

A large number of PTI workers were present outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to welcome their leader. The PTI activists showered rose petals on Imran Khan on reaching Zaman Park from Islamabad.

He travelled to Lahore from Islamabad through the motorway under a heavy security cover.

During his journey to Lahore, Imran Khan revealed that the Inspector General of Islamabad police made extensive efforts to prevent him from leaving for Lahore.

Imran Khan, who stayed inside the IHC for several hours, had earlier decided not to leave the court premises until written orders are issued in a bid to evade his arrest.

Imran Khan’s bail

Earlier on Friday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”.

Thousands arrested

Several thousand of his supporters have rampaged through cities in protest of Khan’s detention since Tuesday, setting fire to buildings, blocking roads and clashing with police outside military installations.

At least nine people died in the unrest, police and hospitals said.

Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging PTI chief’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.