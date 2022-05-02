Imran Khan ready for talks with govt on early elections: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said PTI chairman Imran Khan is ready for talks with the government on early elections in the country.

“I guarantee that Imran Khan is ready for talks on the issue of early elections in Pakistan,” Sheikh Rasheed said in an interview with the Voice of America (VoA).

The marchers will not leave Islamabad until the announcement of the election date.

The former interior minister said that they do not want tensions with the state institution, if it happens, he will stand firmly united with Imran Khan.

Replying to the question regarding sloganeering incident at Masjid-e-Nabawi, Sheikh Rasheed said he has nothing to do with the incident and neither can think about inciting people to disrespect the Holy place.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the general elections 2023, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

The Election Commission has issued letters to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics. The ministries have been urged to share the results of the seventh census held in the country by December 31, 2022.

