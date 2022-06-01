Imran Khan discloses reason for staying in Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan disclosed the reason for staying at Peshwar in his meeting with his social media team.

The former Premier said that the government want to house-arrest him at the Bani gala to sabotage their long march, which is why he decided to stay in Peshawar instead.

The PTI chief said that workers’ morale would have derailed if the government detained me at Bani Gala. We did not want to repeat 2014’s mistakes, there would have been a bloodbath had I reached the D-chowk Islamabad, he added.

He said that they decided to end the march amid the possibility of violence. The government wants to give a violent turn to our peaceful movement, he added.

The PTI chief urged his workers to stay peaceful at any and all costs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he will announce the long march date after Supreme Court’s verdict,

“We have moved SC for the protection of long march,” Imran Khan said while addressing the social media workers in Peshawar. The court has been asked how come ‘criminals’ be allowed to do shelling over the marchers, Khan said.

Recalling the Model Town massacre, the ousted prime minister said Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should have been behind the bars for allegedly passing orders to kill 14 people in the Model Town.

