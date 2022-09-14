Imran Khan records statement to JIT in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has recorded his statement to the joint investigation team (JIT), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the Islamabad police said in a statement that Imran Khan recorded his statement to the JIT in the terrorism case. The case was lodged under anti-terrorism act (ATA) Act 1997’s Section 7.

Police said that the accused could face minimum five-year imprisonment or maximum life sentence or fines in the terrorism case. Under ATA Act, threatening a government employee and achieving political goals is a serious crime.

The law applies to speech, writing, fear and acts that spread fear.

The spokesperson said police officers and a judge were threatened in an organised way for achieving some objectives during an illegal political rally amid Section 144 in Islamabad.

Police said that a complaint was lodged by magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio after taking notice of the illegal move which led to legal action against the accused.

Islamabad police said that the authorities took serious notice of the suspicious move that could result in severe consequences. Police added that the police station and other state institutions were activated to implement the law.

On September 12, an Anti-terrorism court extended interim bail of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan until September 20 after he appeared before the court today in a terrorism case pertaining to hurling threats at a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The prosecutor sought the cancellation of Imran Khan’s bail citing his failure to appear before the investigation team probing the matter despite issuing three notices to him.

After hearing to arguments from both sides, the judge extended the interim bail plea until September 20.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

