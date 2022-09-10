Terrorism case: Imran Khan asked to appear before JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have given another chance to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) in terrorism case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the federal capital police have issued another notice to former premier, asking him to appear before JIT in Margalla police station at 05:00pm.

In the notice, the police stated that pre-arrest and interim bail was given to Imran Khan with a condition to appear before the investigators or an investigating team and cooperate with them.

“However, in this case, the former prime minister was not cooperating with the JIT and violating the condition,” the notice added.

Earlier on September 6, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) PTI Chairman to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening Judge Zeba Chauhdry.

According to details, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Judge Saman Rafat heard the petition challenging the terrorism case registered against the former premier for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of the Islamabad police.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan till September 12 in a terrorism case.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

