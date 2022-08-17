Imran Khan refuses to provide funds, account details to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has refused to provide details of party funds and accounts records to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a detailed reply to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), the former premier noted that he was neither responsible nor obliged to provide information to the authority, asking the FIA to withdraw the notice in two days or face action.

The reply was submitted by former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor on behalf of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The reply was sent to Amina Baig, Deputy Director of FIA Commercial Banks Circle Islamabad.

The letter pointed out that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not give a decision but issued a report. “The electoral watchdog cannot issue an order on report of the FIA or any other agency”, it added.

Imran Khan noted that the has no authority to take action under Political Parties Order 2002. “The notice issued is also against the FIA Act,” the former prime minister added.

He further said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the Election Commission as an administrative institution in several decisions. “ECP is neither a court nor a tribunal”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA in a letter to PTI chairman Imran Khan sought details of the party funds and accounts record.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a letter to the former prime minister asked to submit the record of the party’s national and internationally registered organizations since 1996, when it was established.

