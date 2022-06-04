Imran Khan reiterates call for fair, transparent election

UPPER DIR: Former prime minister Imran Khan has said the PTI government increased the average income of the people of Pakistan while being in power despite crunch economic conditions, ARY News reported.

Addressing a huge public gathering in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province today, Imran Khan said the PTI government was working hard to control increasing inflation and rejected the demands of IMF to increase fuel and electricity prices.

Sadly the ‘imported govt’ has bowed down before the IMF and increased fuel, electricity and gas prices on its demand. Prices of everything have gone up and touched sky-high during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif government, he added.

He censured the incumbent government for hiking the petrol and diesel prices up to Rs60 in just one week.

Imran Khan said that India, Israel and the US had hatched the conspiracy to weaken Pakistan. He added that celebratory moments were witnessed in Indian electronic media and newspapers after the ouster of the PTI government in Pakistan.

The former prime minister also expressed suspicions that the current rulers are going to dissolve their corruption cases by shutting down the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He asked Buner people to be prepared for his call to fight for real independence in the country.

Imran Khan alleged that the money of the Sharif and Zardari families is abroad and they are not worried about increasing inflation in the country.

“I have always given the examples of the Soviet Union and the United States (US) having the strongest military powers. The Soviet Union had fallen just after the economic collapse.”

He said that country is passing through critical time in history and said that there is only one solution to the problems of the country and that is fair and transparent election.

