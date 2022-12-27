Imran Khan reiterates ‘US conspiracy behind his ouster’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has reiterated his stance that a ‘US conspiracy’ was behind his ouster, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to a private news channel, Imran Khan said that it was a conspiracy to give the impression that he wanted to appoint Faiz Hameed as the new army chief. He said that the conspiracy was hatched to make everyone against him.

He clarified that he did not even think about any name of the new army chief. He added that he does not want any NRO to prioritise thinking about the next army chief.

The former premier said that the United States (US) always accepts those who obey its commands. It was the US desire to remove him from his office.

Khan said that he was aware of the development that Hussain Haqqani was hired against his government. He alleged that Haqqani had played a major role in the Memogate scandal.

The PTI chief said that Haqqani tweeted about General Retired Bajwa standing beside the US while Imran Khan is standing against the US. He added that the whole conspiracy was exposed after the tweet.

He said that he had demanded to hold a thorough investigation into the alleged conspiracy. He reiterated that a US diplomat Donald Lu had asked to remove Imran Khan and the opposition submitted the no-confidence motion on the next day.

Imran Khan alleged that some PTI insiders had also held meetings at the US embassy including Raja Riaz.

Khan said that a ‘single man’ was behind the economic crisis who was also informed by him.

Moreover, Imran Khan lambasted the federal government for removing former cricketer Ramiz Raja as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

the former premier praised the performance of Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman, noting that Pakistan Cricket Team reached the final of ICC T20 World Cup under his tenure.

Lambasting the government for posting journalist Najam Sethi as Chairman, Imran Khas asked: “Does the journalist know cricket better than a cricketer”?

“Who has more experience in running cricket matters, Ramiz Raja or a journalist who supports Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)?” the former premier added.

