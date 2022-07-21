Imran Khan rejects contesting general polls in presence of current CEC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has rejected to contest general polls in the presence of the current chief election commissioner (CEC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a protest in Lahore today, Imran Khan said that PTI will not contest general polls in the presence of the current CEC.

He said that PTI has vote bank in all four provinces but the organisation of transparent elections was impossible in the presence of the current CEC. The former premier said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja defeated the PTI by reelections in Daska.

Khan said that the ECP rejected the recounting of votes in PP-07 Rawalpindi.

The PTI chief also criticised the postponement of Sindh local government (LG) polls, saying that CEC has always taken decisions against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that PTI had also approached the Supreme Court (SC) against horse trading in the Senate elections. He censured that ECP kept complete silence after footage showed the involvement of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son in horse trading during the Senate polls.

“We are not only contesting the Punjab by-elections against the 12 political parties but we are also fighting against the administration, state machinery and the election commission. The rivals have used all tactics to defeat PTI in the elections.”

