Punjab CM election: Imran Khan throws weight behind Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has thrown his weight behind PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The former premier was addressing a joint parliamentary meeting of PTI and PML-Q in Lahore, where he met with the newly elected members of provincial assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan asserted that his party members of provincial assembly (MPAs) will vote for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab CM election.

He also praised the newly-elected MPAs for not ‘giving up’ despite the harassment and bullying. ” PTI is fighting for real independence and will continue to liberate the country from slavery in any case,” he added.

Read More: MOONIS ELAHI SAYS NUMBER GAME COMPLETE FOR PUNJAB CM ELECTION

The PTI chairman said, “No country could make progress unless corruption, which is highly detrimental to institutions, is eliminated.”

He also criticised the ‘imported’ government for using of force against the PTI workers and supporters, especially woman and children, during the party’s long march on May 25.

Referring to Punjab CM elections, Imran Khan assured that PTI MPAs would vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the poll.

Speaking about former Punjab chief minister, Imran Khan said that Usman Buzdar was the provincial chief executive during the most difficult time. “The party was divided after Usman Buzdar was appointed the Chief Minister,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling will be held tomorrow in the Punjab Assembly for the election of the new Chief Minister. The polling will be conducted after the Lahore High Court ordered recounting of votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for the chief ministership on behalf of PTI and allied parties.

Comments