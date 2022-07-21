Moonis Elahi says number game complete for Punjab CM election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has asserted that the number game for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) election has been completed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to ARY News, the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that PML-Q has the support of more than required lawmakers ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) election.

“The government will see its defeat this time,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that their tactic of offering money to lawmakers will not work.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling will be held tomorrow in the Punjab Assembly for the election of the new Chief Minister. The polling will be conducted after the Lahore High Court ordered recounting of votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for the chief ministership on behalf of PTI and allied parties.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the PTI was eyeing the Independent members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) ahead of the Punjab CM elections. A PTI leader has claimed that two independent members have voiced their support for the party in the Punjab CM poll.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has advised five PTI MPAs to remain absent on the day of the election.

The PML-N has claimed that three PTI MPAs have been persuaded to remain absent. Amid the numbers game, the voting for Punjab CM is likely to take place as run-off election, sources added.

