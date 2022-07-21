Punjab CM election: Race begins for number game

LAHORE: Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in Punjab by-elections, the number game for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) slot has once again become the focus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to informed sources, the PTI was eyeing the Independent members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) ahead of the Punjab CM elections.

A PTI leader has claimed that two independent members have voiced their support for the party in the Punjab CM poll.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has advised five PTI MPAs to remain absent on the day of the election.

The PML-N has claimed that three PTI MPAs have been persuaded to remain absent. Amid the numbers game, the voting for Punjab CM is likely to take place as run-off election, sources added.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two PTI MPAs claimed to have received threatening calls forcing to change their loyalties before the election of the Punjab chief minister.

PTI MPA from Punjab Assembly on reserved seat Fozia Batool said she received a ‘threatening call’ ahead of the Punjab CM election, forcing her to change her loyalty.

Meanwhile, Saira Raza, another PTI MPA on a reserved seat has also received ‘threats’ ahead of the crucial polling, PTI sources claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling will be held tomorrow in the Punjab Assembly for the election of the new Chief Minister. The polling will be conducted after the Lahore High Court ordered recounting of votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for the chief ministership on behalf of PTI and allied parties.

