Punjab CM election: Two more PTI MPAs asked to change loyalties

FAISALABAD: Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs claimed to have received threatening calls forcing to change their loyalties before the election of the Punjab chief minister, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PTI MPA from Punjab Assembly on reserved seat Fozia Batool said she received a ‘threatening call’ ahead of the Punjab CM election, forcing her to change her loyalty.

Meanwhile, Saira Raza, another PTI MPA on a reserved seat has also received ‘threats’ ahead of the crucial polling, PTI sources claimed.

Both the MPAs are currently residing in a hotel, located in Lahore.

It should be noted that polling will be held tomorrow in the Punjab Assembly for the election of the new Chief Minister, the polling is being conducted in light of the court order.

Read more: ‘PTI LAWMAKERS OFFERED 25-50 CRORES TO CHANGE LOYALTIES’

Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for the chief ministership on behalf of PTI and allied parties.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar should be arrested besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections.

Fawad Chaudhry said that horse trading has been started ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections on July 22.

Chaudhry conducted a press conference in Islamabad today in which he alleged that the evil play started in Punjab and the loyalty of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) was being bought for Rs400 million each.

Comments