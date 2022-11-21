Imran Khan rejects ‘offer’ for long-term interim setup

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected an ‘offer’ for a long-term interim setup, ARY News reported, citing sources having knowledge of the development.

As per details, the option for interim government was given to the former prime minister through President Arif Alvi and other mutual friends, sources said.

Imran Khan is not in favour to extend the tenure of the interim government as according to him the responsibility of the interim setup is to conduct general elections in the country only.

It may be noted that the former prime minister has been demanding early elections in the country since his ouster.

Read more: ‘Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan

Earlier this month, Imran Khan reiterated that the only demand he had been raising for the past six months is to announce an early date for free and fair general elections in the country.

“The only way forward from here is to hold early fair [and] free elections,” said PTI chairman in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Comments