RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has said that all cases against her brother are baseless and expressed hope that he could be released if justice is served, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said the family’s priority was not securing meetings with Imran Khan but ensuring the restoration of his legal and constitutional rights.

“Our only stance is the restoration of Imran Khan’s rights. His health, medical treatment and all fundamental rights should be ensured,” she said.

Aleema alleged that Imran Khan’s basic rights were being violated at Adiala Jail, claiming authorities had failed to implement court orders allowing weekly meetings with up to 18 people.

She also called on the authorities to allow the PTI founder to speak regularly with his children and provide him with books.

“Arranging a meeting with my brother is not a favour; it is his legal and constitutional right,” she said, adding that allowing one meeting and then imposing restrictions for months was unacceptable.

Aleema urged party workers and the public to raise their voice for the restoration of Imran Khan’s rights.

Commenting on party affairs, she said PTI leader Junaid Akbar had already been conveyed founder’s instructions regarding the party’s organisational matters.

According to Aleema, Khan had directed Junaid Akbar to resign from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and focus on strengthening the party organisation. She added that Junaid Akbar had been working on organisational restructuring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past year.

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