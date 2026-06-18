ISLAMABAD: A miscellaneous application has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of a chamber appeal against the Registrar’s Office’s objections on a plea for transferring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

The application, submitted through advocate Aziz Bhandari, requested the court to fix the case for hearing next week. It stated that the Registrar Office had raised objections on the hospital transfer plea, claiming it was not filed through Imran Khan’s attorney.

The plea argued that the objections now stand ineffective after Khan issued a power of attorney to Advocate-on-Record Javed Masood Tahir Bhatti. The power of attorney was attested by the jail superintendent on May 25, the petition noted.

The chamber appeal filed against the Registrar Office objections remains pending. The petition also stated that Khan was taken to PIMS on June 14 for a medical check-up without informing his family.

Counsel has requested the Supreme Court to schedule the appeal during the judicial week beginning June 22.

On June 15, PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a follow-up eye treatment, according to a hospital spokesperson.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital said Imran Khan underwent the fifth stage of treatment for his eye condition and received another anti-VEGF intravitreal injection.

“Prior to the procedure, he was examined by ophthalmologists and was found to be clinically stable. His optical coherence tomography (OCT) was performed, which showed clinical improvement,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added that after obtaining informed consent and under standard monitoring protocols, Imran Khan was administered the fifth intravitreal injection in the operating theatre under microscopic guidance by specialist surgeons.

“All standard precautionary measures and protocols were observed during the procedure,” the statement said.

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