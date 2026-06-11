RAWALPINDI: Government sources have rejected reports regarding the transfer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to a hospital for medical treatment, stating that such news is not correct.

According to official sources, no confirmed transfer has taken place for treatment purposes, and the claims circulating in this regard are baseless.

Sources said the PTI founder remains under custody, and any movement or medical arrangement would be communicated through official channels only.

Previously, reports had suggested that Imran Khan was shifted from Adiala Jail to Islamabad under tight security for medical examination, with medical teams from PIMS and Shifa International Hospital expected to conduct a health assessment.

He had also been undergoing treatment for an eye condition at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he received his third anti-VEGF intravitreal injection as part of ongoing therapy.

According to PIMS administration, the 74-year-old was brought to the hospital on March 23, 2026, for his third dose. Prior to the procedure, he was examined by ophthalmologists and declared vitally stable.

The hospital stated that the injection was administered under standard monitoring in the operation theatre and completed successfully as a day-care procedure, after which he was discharged in stable condition.

Imran Khan is reportedly suffering from right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), which emerged in late January. Earlier medical reports submitted to court had claimed significant deterioration in his vision.

His legal team had also sought specialist ophthalmological evaluation and raised concerns over his medical condition and confinement.

Officials have not issued any fresh confirmation regarding any transfer, and further clarification is awaited.

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