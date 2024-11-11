PTI founder’s release unlikely for now: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman denied knowing anything about the release of Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Fazlur Rehman while addressing the media in the Cathedral City of Wakefield, JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated, “The release of the PTI founder seems unlikely at the moment,”. However, the JUI-F recognised that political changes are uncertain.

“I am not aware of any deal with the founder of PTI; I cannot comment on hearsay,” says Fazlur Rehman.

On a question related to playing an alleged role in securing bail for Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and his sisters, Fazlur Rehman stressed that these cases were handled ‘independently’. He further asserted the public’s right to protest, saying that PTI’s demonstrations should not be restricted.

He said that month-long negotiations on the 26th Constitutional Amendment led to a reduction in the draft from 56 clauses to 22.

Fazlur Rehman in his media talk criticised the compromising nature of the top cadre of political parties, blaming it as the reason for ‘frail democracy.’ He also expressed his support for a strong military, emphasising, that a strong army is necessary for a secure Pakistan.

Commenting on the Kashmir issue, the JUI chief remarked that the solution now lies within the hands of Kashmiri people. JUI chief mentioned that a meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is not planned but wouldn’t be an issue if it happens.

Fazlur Rehman announced public gatherings at the end of November in Sukkur and on 8 Dec in Peshawar.

Earlier on 5 Nov, a PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman in federal capital to discuss potential joint actions against the government.

Sources also revealed that the PTI delegation requested the meeting on 4 Nov; however, their request was denied but after internal consultations, JUI-F agreed to meet on Tuesday.

During the discussion, both sides agreed on reactivating existing parliamentary committees and considered launching a joint movement against the government. They also discussed reaching out to other opposition parties.

JUI-F suggested that PTI must show some seriousness if they intend to collaborate effectively in the future.

On a question regarding future plans with JUI-F, PTI opted to seek consultation from their founder Imran Khan, and top cadre. Both sides agreed to intensify activities after Maulana Fazlur Rehman returns from his foreign tour.