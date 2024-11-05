‘Fazlur Rehman demanded release of PTI founder’

ISLAMABAD: Central Deptuy information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for the release of PTI’s incarcerated leader, Imran Khan, ARY News reported

JUI-F spokespersons Aslam Ghauri and PTI’s Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai addressed the media, with Yousafzai stating that the current government lacks public support and legitimacy. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded the release of the PTI founder, emphasising a move toward joint resistance against the government.

Speaking on Monday’s legislation by the parliament, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that the government violated prior commitments. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be traveling abroad, and upon his return, consultations will be held with other opposition parties to discuss the next steps.

Read More: Parliament passes bill extending tenure of services chiefs

Aslam Ghauri added that Imran Khan’s cases should be heard and decided on merit, adding that his prolonged detention raised serious questions. He emphasised the need for fair trial.

Read More: Parliament passes bill to increase number of SC judges

The demand poured in moments after PTI leader Asad Qasier held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman in federal capital to discuss potential joint actions against the government.

Sources also revealed that the PTI delegation requested the meeting on Monday; however, their request was denied but after internal consultations, JUI-F agreed to meet on Tuesday.

During the discussion, both sides agreed on reactivating existing parliamentary committees and considered launching a joint movement against the government. They also discussed reaching out to other opposition parties.

JUI-F suggested that PTI must show some seriousness if they intend to collaborate effectively in the future.

On a question regarding future plans with JUI-F, PTI opted to seek consultation from their founder Imran Khan, and top cadre. Both sides agreed to intensify activities after Maulana Fazlur Rehman returns from his foreign tour.