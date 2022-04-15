Imran Khan has a request for PTI supporters ahead of Karachi rally

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Friday to request party supporters to carry Pakistan flag at its Karachi rally.

“My request to all those attending our jalsa in Karachi is to carry our Pakistan flag as this is now a fight for Pakistan’s sovereignty & haqeeqi (real) democracy, & against US-instigated regime change, supported by local Mir Jafars,” he tweeted.

Imran Khan will address the public meeting at Jinnah Ground in Karachi on April 16, Saturday. All arrangements for the rally has been finalised.

As part of a countrywide protest campaign against the removal of its government, the PTI has announced public meetings in various cities.

It launched the anti-government campaign from the centre of its political power, Peshawar with a massive rally on April 13.

