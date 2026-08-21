ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday said the transfer of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan back to Adiala Jail was unexpected and unfortunate.

Speaking to the media, Gohar expressed regret over the development and said Imran Khan was being denied political space, suggesting that there were elements who did not want the issues to be resolved.

“The Supreme Court’s order was very clear. If there was any ambiguity, it could have been reviewed,” he said.

Gohar said keeping the PTI founder at a hospital and conducting his medical tests was in accordance with the law and the Supreme Court’s order.

“But what happened was unexpected,” he said, adding that there was no expectation that Imran Khan would be shifted to PIMS instead of Shifa Hospital, as directed by the court order.

He said the PTI founder’s return to Adiala Jail after his medical examination was a development the party had not anticipated.

“If it is difficult to implement even one order of the Supreme Court, then democracy does not function like this,” Gohar said.

He also stressed the need for dialogue, saying, “This is not how negotiations are conducted.”

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Gohar said Imran Khan, whom he described as a major political leader, was not being given sufficient political space.

Imran Khan was transferred back to Adiala Jail in the early hours of Friday after undergoing a medical examination at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad during the night between August 20 and 21, 2026.