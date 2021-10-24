Monday, October 25, 2021
PM Imran Khan reaches Riyadh, to meet top Saudi Arabia leadership

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Riyadh during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he would meet the top leadership of the Kingdom, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister was welcomed at the Riyadh airport by its Deputy Governor Muhammad bin Abdul Rehman bin Abdul Aziz.

Imran Khan would meet the Saudi leadership and would discuss the situation in the region and matters of mutual interest.


After the meetings, the prime minister would also attend the launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

According to the sources privy to the itinerary and agenda of the visit, PM Imran Khan is set to share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change in the Riyad summit.

One of the things to be deliberated in the summit today is Pakistan’s experience of launching natural solutions to address the environmental challenges including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

The “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives, first of the kind for the middle east region, are the blueprints of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman that are aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Other than calling on the royal dignitaries and meeting the Saudi leadership, prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the event organized for the promotion of investment in Pakistan. He will interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora there.

