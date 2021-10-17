PM Imran shares picture of ‘one of the largest rock engravings of Buddha’ in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a picture of one of the largest rock engravings of Buddha in Swat, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared an image of one of the largest rock engravings of Buddha, almost 2000 years old, located in Jahan Abad, Swat.

One of the largest rock engravings of Buddha, almost 2000 years old, located in Jahan Abad, Swat. pic.twitter.com/FOfwojFkJC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 17, 2021



In July this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for restoration and conservation of shrines across the country to boost religious tourism.

Chairing a meeting on the Integrated Development and Management Plan of Data Darbar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said shrines are our heritage as restoration and conservation of all such sites is vital to promote religious tourism.

He called for a comprehensive plan for utilizing state lands around shrines for the construction of educational institutions and hospitals.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the meeting through a video link. During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the restoration and conservation of Lahore’s historic as well as religious places.

The prime minister was informed that a plan had been devised to make Data Darbar the center of education and provide pilgrims with food and lodging facilities aside from imparting education to them.

