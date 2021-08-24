PM Khan to launch Roshan Apna Ghar programme on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch the Roshan Apna Ghar programme on Friday, announced PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In his Tweet, Faisal Javed Khan said the programme is being jointly launched with the collaboration of the finance ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan.

On this Friday insha’ALLAH PM Imran Khan will address a ceremony in connection with launching of #RoshanApnaGhar and also Roshan Digital Accounts reaching $2 Billion deposits mark in mere 11 months.

Hats off to our overseas Pakistanis for their phenomenal response. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 24, 2021

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country is leading the project under which Pakistani diaspora are able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers are able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Read more: INFLOWS IN ROSHAN DIGITAL ACCOUNT CROSS $2 BILLION

Under the initiative , the Pakistanis living abroad are able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.